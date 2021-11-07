Analysts Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target at $40.75

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 181,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of -0.07.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Beam Global by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Beam Global by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

