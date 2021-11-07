Zacks: Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 582,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

