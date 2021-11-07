Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

TUSK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,726. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.