Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of POLY traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,271. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

