Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Procept BioRobotics stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 89,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,596. Procept BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.