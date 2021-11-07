Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Tops $169.99 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $169.99 million and $9.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.