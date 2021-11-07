Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $249.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00257839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00101803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

