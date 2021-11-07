PlatonCoin (PLTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $278,031.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $278,031.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlatonCoin

PLTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,422,953 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

