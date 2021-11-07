Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $3.59 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $29.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $41.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $111.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 143,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $837.15 million, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.