Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNF traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.55. 39,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,262. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $171.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

