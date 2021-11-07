$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Watsco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.22. 80,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,266. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average of $284.29. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

