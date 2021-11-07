Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. 549,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,189. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.