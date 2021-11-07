Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.260-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $28.43. 343,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

