Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WRE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 549,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

