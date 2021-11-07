Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 158.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $412,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

