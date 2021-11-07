Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $97.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. 904,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.