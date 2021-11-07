Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 829,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

