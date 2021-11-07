Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27,804.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,456. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

