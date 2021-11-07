Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Earnings Results

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

NYSE:NET traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.26. 5,071,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. Cloudflare has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

