United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UFCS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Fire Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

