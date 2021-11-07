United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

UFCS traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,415. The company has a market cap of $560.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Fire Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

