ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.20 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,325. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.17 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.