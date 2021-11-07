Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings of $9.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.94 and the highest is $10.68. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $5.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $37.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.50 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $36.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.37 to $39.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,145. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $255.78 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

