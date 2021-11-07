Shield Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $49,692.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.09 million and $49,692.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00007472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00083672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.37 or 0.07332173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,551.35 or 1.00152890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

