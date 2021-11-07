Kava.io Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00138685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.00513302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

