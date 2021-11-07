$2.30 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.11. The stock had a trading volume of 533,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,684. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

