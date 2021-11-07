Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 239,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,868,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

