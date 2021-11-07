AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.