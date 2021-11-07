Analysts Set First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT at $29.25

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

FBIZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

