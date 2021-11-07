FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $113,386.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00258315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

