Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.40 billion-$47.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $8.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 37,597,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,978,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.16.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,044,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

