Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.55. 1,570,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,001. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.54. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

