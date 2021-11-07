Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 344,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,772. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

