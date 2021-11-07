Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CYRX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 828,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,010. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryoport stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Cryoport worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYRX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

