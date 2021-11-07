Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CYRX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 828,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,010. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.
In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CYRX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.
About Cryoport
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
