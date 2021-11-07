Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $306.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.18. 199,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $312.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

