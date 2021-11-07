$1.97 EPS Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock remained flat at $$127.35 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

