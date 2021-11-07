Electrum Dark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $10,154.60 and approximately $109.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

