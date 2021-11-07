Decentraland (MANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00004503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,010,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,930,691 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

