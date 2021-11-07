Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32), Zacks reports.

SRRA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,836. The company has a market capitalization of $288.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

