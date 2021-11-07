Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 18,438,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

