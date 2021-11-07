Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

BLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 652,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

