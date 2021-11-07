Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Shares of APD stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.31. 1,646,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

