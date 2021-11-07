International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

