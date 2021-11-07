Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 232,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,238. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.