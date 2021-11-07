Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

NYSE ACN opened at $368.46 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $231.07 and a 1-year high of $372.12. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

