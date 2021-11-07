Refereum Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $87.96 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

