Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $388,032.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $388,032.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.00307107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004374 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.