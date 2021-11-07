Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 756,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

