ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,567 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.