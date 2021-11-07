Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

